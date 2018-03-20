SDF officer arrested for sexually molesting woman on train

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 34-year-old Self-Defense Force officer on suspicion of sexually molesting a 20-year-old woman on a train after he allegedly put his hand inside the woman's underwear.

According to police, Ryoma Uemura, who is a lieutenant in the Ground Self-Defense Force, was charged with indecent assault. Police said the incident occurred between 9:40 a.m. and 10:10 a.m. Tuesday on the Odakyu Line, Fuji TV reported. Uemura was sitting next to the woman who was asleep when he reportedly put his hands up her skirt, pulled down her pantyhose and placed his hand inside her underwear.

The woman woke up as the train arrived at Kyodo Station and yelled at Uemura who left the train and started to run along the platform. The woman chased him and another man caught and subdued Uemura neat the exit gate.

Police said Uemura has denied the charge and quoted him as saying he never touched the woman seated next to him. He told police he was currently on leave while moving to a new residence.

