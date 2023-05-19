Safe containing ¥300,000 stolen from Ibaraki temple office

Two men broke into the office of a temple in Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Friday night and stole a safe containing 300,000 yen.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 11:40 p.m. at Shofukuji Temple, Kyodo News reported. Police said the two men broke into the office by smashing a window. They told a 70-year-old employee that if he moved, they would kill him.

The two men took a small safe containing cash and documents and fled. The employee was not hurt, police said.

Police said the two men were described as being about 170 cms tall, dressed all in black and wearing helmets.

