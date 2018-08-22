Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Saitama prefectural assemblyman accused of stalking ex-girlfriend

SAITAMA

Saitama prefectural police have sent papers to the prosecutor’s office against Masatoshi Ito, 36, a prefectural assemblyman of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), on suspicion of violating the Stalker Control Act.

According to police, in May, Ito forced his way into the home of his 40-year-old former girlfriend and sent multiple messages on his smartphone and the messaging app Line, harassing her over a prolonged period, Fuji TV reported. Police said Ito has admitted to the charge but was quoted as saying he just wanted to meet and talk to his ex-girlfriend.

Ito first ran in the Saitama prefectural assembly election in 2011 as a candidate for Saitama City’s Chuo Ward (7th district) and successfully won. Currently, he is serving his second term and is a member of the Crisis Management and Disaster Prevention Division.

