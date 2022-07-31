School teacher arrested over alleged sexual assault

Police in Kochi City, Kochi Prefecture, have arrested a 24-year-old elementary school teacher on suspicion of indecent assault after he allegedly groped a woman several times.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 2:10 a.m. Sunday in Susaki, Kochi Prefecture, local media reported. Hayato Morisaki is accused of sexually assaulting the woman in her 20s, whom he didn’t know.

The woman told police that as she was walking home, Morisaki drove up beside her and persistently cat-called her from his vehicle. He then forced her into his car and took her to a parking lot where he groped her several times inside the vehicle.

After he let the woman out, she noted his car’s license plate number and called police.

Police said Morisaki has admitted to the charge.

