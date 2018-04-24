Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Self-proclaimed idol ‘producer’ arrested for allegedly kidnapping 14-year-old runaway girl

TOKYO

Police have arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly kidnapping a 14-year-old girl who had run away from home.

According to police, on April 1, Takahiro Akashi met the teenage runaway in Hachioji, Tokyo, and then drove her to his residence in Tokamachi, Niigata Prefecture, approximately 250 km away, Fuji TV reported. There, Akashi held her captive for two days, police said.

The 14-year-old had posted a message on a members-only social networking site, saying “I want to run away from home.” Akashi responded by introducing himself as an “idol producer.” He asked the girl if she wanted to be a waitress and to “bring her school uniform” with her.

After a few days, the girl told Akashi that she wanted to return home, and he dropped her off at a convenience store parking lot in Tokyo.

Police said that a 19-year-old girl was also living at the suspect’s home in Tokamachi but have not disclosed the circumstances about how she came to be there.

According to the law, it's still kidnapping even if she goes willingly. But this perv needs to be put away.

preying on naive young girls. Harsh punishment please.

