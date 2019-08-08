Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Semitrailer driver arrested over hit-and-run death of 11-year-old girl

0 Comments
OSAKA

Police in Sakai, Osaka Prefecture, on Friday arrested a semitrailer driver on suspicion of reckless driving resulting in death after his vehicle hit and killed an 11-year-old girl on Thursday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5 p.m. Thursday. Police received a call from a passerby reporting that a girl was lying on the road at an intersection. The girl, Remi Matsuda, was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the girl was riding her bicycle on a crossing when the semitrailer, turning left, hit her and kept going. The girl's bike was found about one kilometer away, having been dragged by the semitrailer, police said.

The semitrailer was identified from street surveillance camera footage and witness accounts.

The driver, Tatsuya Kamei, who is from Niihama in Aichi Prefecture, was detained after his vehicle was spotted on a ferry in Suminoe Ward, Osaka, about 90 minutes later. He was charged at 4 a.m. Friday. Police said he admitted to have been drinking alcohol before the incident.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 32, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

ALT

How Payday Works For An English Teacher in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Starbucks Get Fruity With New Line of Peach-Flavored Drinks

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Where To Eat In Tokyo

L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele: A True Classic Never Goes Out Of Style

Savvy Tokyo

Jobs in Japanese Gaming: The Life of a Video Games Agent

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Body Confidence and Body Positivity in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Book Corner

10 Books About Japan That Expat Parents Should Read To Their Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy