Semitrailer driver arrested over hit-and-run death of 11-year-old girl

Police in Sakai, Osaka Prefecture, on Friday arrested a semitrailer driver on suspicion of reckless driving resulting in death after his vehicle hit and killed an 11-year-old girl on Thursday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5 p.m. Thursday. Police received a call from a passerby reporting that a girl was lying on the road at an intersection. The girl, Remi Matsuda, was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the girl was riding her bicycle on a crossing when the semitrailer, turning left, hit her and kept going. The girl's bike was found about one kilometer away, having been dragged by the semitrailer, police said.

The semitrailer was identified from street surveillance camera footage and witness accounts.

The driver, Tatsuya Kamei, who is from Niihama in Aichi Prefecture, was detained after his vehicle was spotted on a ferry in Suminoe Ward, Osaka, about 90 minutes later. He was charged at 4 a.m. Friday. Police said he admitted to have been drinking alcohol before the incident.

