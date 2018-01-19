Series of trials on Aum Shinrikyo cult ends

The trials of people linked to the Aum Shinrikyo cult group that carried out the deadly 1995 sarin nerve gas attack in Tokyo and other crimes have ended, following a top court decision to reject an appeal by the last remaining former group member on trial.

With 13 members from the cult on death row, the focus will now shift to the possible execution of Aum founder Shoko Asahara, 62, who masterminded the sarin attack on the Tokyo subway system, one of the worst terror attacks in Japan which killed 13 people and made more than 6,000 others ill.

Around 190 people with ties to the cult were indicted. The cult, which has renamed itself to Aleph, had more than 10,000 followers at one point, including many highly educated youths with expertise in science.

It is customary in Japan not to hang death row inmates until the sentences of their accomplices are finalized.

The only remaining former member who had still been on trial was Katsuya Takahashi, 59, but the Supreme Court, in a decision dated Thursday, upheld a high court's life sentence on him. An objection can be filed, but a top court ruling has never been overturned by such action.

Takahashi, a long-time Aum follower, acted as a driver for one of the cult members who released the deadly poison in subway carriages on March 20, 1995, and was involved in other crimes. He had been on the run for 17 years until police arrested him in 2012.

In April 2015, the Tokyo District Court found Takahashi guilty of murder and other crimes, saying he was aware that "a toxic substance dangerous enough to kill people would be used" on the subway attack.

The Tokyo High Court upheld the lower court ruling in September 2016. Takahashi was also convicted of involvement in other incidents orchestrated by Aum between 1994 and 1995 -- attacks using highly toxic VX nerve gas, the abduction and confinement of a Tokyo notary clerk, and the detonation of a parcel bomb at the Tokyo metropolitan government office.

Takahashi never explicitly apologized to the victims in court and even recalled he always thought he was undergoing "ascetic practices" during his life as a fugitive.

In the series of trials, Asahara, whose real name is Chizuo Matsumoto, was sentenced to death by the Tokyo District Court in February 2004. The ruling was finalized in September 2006.

From the middle of the trial at the district court, however, he fell silent, leaving Aum's heinous crimes largely unexplained in his own words.

The guru has repeatedly sought a retrial, but the requests have so far been rejected.

In addition to Takahashi, sentences of life imprisonment have been finalized for five people, mainly former senior members of the cult.

Families of the victims of the Aum-led crimes seemed hardly relieved by the latest news.

"I'm taking in the fact that it's over," Shizue Takahashi, who lost her husband in the sarin attack while he was on duty as an assistant stationmaster, said at a press conference, while adding, "But it just means that we don't have to go to courtrooms anymore."

The 70-year-old Takahashi, who has represented the victims' group, also expressed frustration that finalized sentences are yet to be executed. "I wonder why they haven't yet taken place," she said.

Minoru Kariya, 57, who lost his father in the 1995 notary clerk abduction and confinement case, said, "The truth has not yet become clear. Our fight has not ended."

He also said he hopes to hear from Katsuya Takahashi "if he has anything he wants to say."

Aum evolved from a yoga school established by Asahara in 1984. It renamed itself to Aleph in 2000 and two splinter groups have been formed, including one established by high-profile former member Fumihiro Joyu, who argues that his group has separated from Aleph.

The Public Security Intelligence Agency keeps a watchful eye on the groups, believing they are still under the influence of Asahara. The followers of the three groups total about 1,650 in Japan and about 460 in Russia, according to the agency.

In a statement released Friday, Joyu said, "We deeply regret the mistakes of Aum and Asahara and will continue to pay compensation and work to contain the activities of Aleph that continues preaching following Asahara."

