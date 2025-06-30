Sharing of indecent images by teachers in group chat sparks concern

The recent arrest of two elementary school teachers in Japan for allegedly taking indecent photos of girls and sharing them with other educators in a private social media group has raised concern about how to ensure the safety of children.

Yuji Moriyama, 42, from Aichi Prefecture in central Japan, and Fumiya Kosemura, 37, from Kanagawa Prefecture near Tokyo, were arrested earlier this month on suspicion of taking voyeuristic images of girls' underwear at facilities in their respective prefectures between last fall and this year and posting them in a group chat, police said.

Around 70 videos and photos, including of a girl changing and a sexual deepfake image using parts of a girl's photo, were circulated in the group chat, which Moriyama opened and managed, investigative sources said.

Aside from the two suspects, around eight people, believed to be teachers at elementary and junior high schools, anonymously joined the chat group, sending comments praising the content of the circulated photos and videos, the sources said.

Some of the images appeared to have been taken in schools, they said.

At the public elementary school, Moriyama was in charge of taking photos of school events, classes and other daily activities, with some used in monthly newsletters, according to the local education board.

An investigative source quoted him as saying the photos he shared in the group chat were taken using the school's digital camera.

Moriyama, the No. 3 person at his school, had no criminal record and was viewed as a diligent teacher who had earned the trust of his students and co-workers, the local education board said. A co-worker said he was popular and was often spoken to by students.

Kosemura, also did not have any problems while working at his public elementary school, a source close to the matter said.

Referring to Moriyama, a mother of three children attending the elementary school, said, "He was a good and cheerful teacher. It's disgusting and makes me feel like I can't trust him. I want my children to feel safe at school."

She was among the parents who attended a briefing Moriyama's school held in Nagoya following his arrest. Participants voiced worries about the possible involvement of other teachers in the chat group and the spread of the images on the internet.

The case came to light after police analyzed the mobile phone of Shota Suito, 34, another elementary school teacher who was a member of the chat group and was arrested in March for allegedly splashing semen on a 15-year-old girl's backpack on a station platform in Nagoya in January. He later faced additional charges of smearing semen on a student's recorder at the school he worked at as well as mixing semen in a school lunch, prosecutors said.

Indecent incidents involving educators taking advantage of their positions have been reported in recent years in Japan, including the conviction in March 2024 of a former teacher at a major cram school operated by Yotsuya Otsuka Inc.

Sosho Mori, in his 20s, was given a two-year prison term, suspended for five years with probation, for taking pictures of 12 elementary school girls in a Tokyo classroom and sending them to a pedophile chat group, along with the names and addresses of the victims.

Measures have been implemented in schools to protect the privacy of students, such as prohibiting parents from posting photos taken at events on social media.

Mieko Miyata, head of a nonprofit organization promoting safety education to protect children, said one measure to prevent a recurrence is for teachers to actively check for cameras on school premises to discourage potential offenders.

"It is important that schools as a whole promote countermeasures," Miyata said.

Last year, the Japanese parliament enacted a law to introduce a system to enable employers to check whether job applicants have been registered as sex offenders over the previous 20 years.

Under the system, schools, day care centers and kindergartens will be required to refer job applicants for sexual offense record checks by the Children and Families Agency, but such checks will not be mandatory for crams schools and sports clubs.

The system, dubbed the "Japanese DBS" in a nod to the British government's Disclosure and Barring Service, is expected to be launched in late December next year.

