Sharing of indecent images by teachers in group chat sparks concern

The recent arrest of two elementary school teachers in Japan for allegedly taking indecent photos of girls and sharing them with other educators in a private social media group has raised concern about how to ensure the safety of children.
Yuji Moriyama, 42, from Aichi Prefecture in central Japan, and Fumiya Kosemura, 37, from Kanagawa Prefecture near Tokyo, were arrested earlier this month on suspicion of taking voyeuristic images of girls' underwear at facilities in their respective prefectures between last fall and this year and posting them in a group chat, police said.
Around 70 videos and photos, including of a girl changing and a sexual deepfake image using parts of a girl's photo, were circulated in the group chat, which Moriyama opened and managed, investigative sources said.
Aside from the two suspects, around eight people, believed to be teachers at elementary and junior high schools, anonymously joined the chat group, sending comments praising the content of the circulated photos and videos, the sources said.
Some of the images appeared to have been taken in schools, they said.
At the public elementary school, Moriyama was in charge of taking photos of school events, classes and other daily activities, with some used in monthly newsletters, according to the local education board.
An investigative source quoted him as saying the photos he shared in the group chat were taken using the school's digital camera.
Moriyama, the No. 3 person at his school, had no criminal record and was viewed as a diligent teacher who had earned the trust of his students and co-workers, the local education board said. A co-worker said he was popular and was often spoken to by students.
Kosemura, also did not have any problems while working at his public elementary school, a source close to the matter said.
Referring to Moriyama, a mother of three children attending the elementary school, said, "He was a good and cheerful teacher. It's disgusting and makes me feel like I can't trust him. I want my children to feel safe at school."
She was among the parents who attended a briefing Moriyama's school held in Nagoya following his arrest. Participants voiced worries about the possible involvement of other teachers in the chat group and the spread of the images on the internet.
The case came to light after police analyzed the mobile phone of Shota Suito, 34, another elementary school teacher who was a member of the chat group and was arrested in March for allegedly splashing semen on a 15-year-old girl's backpack on a station platform in Nagoya in January. He later faced additional charges of smearing semen on a student's recorder at the school he worked at as well as mixing semen in a school lunch, prosecutors said.
Indecent incidents involving educators taking advantage of their positions have been reported in recent years in Japan, including the conviction in March 2024 of a former teacher at a major cram school operated by Yotsuya Otsuka Inc.
Sosho Mori, in his 20s, was given a two-year prison term, suspended for five years with probation, for taking pictures of 12 elementary school girls in a Tokyo classroom and sending them to a pedophile chat group, along with the names and addresses of the victims.
Measures have been implemented in schools to protect the privacy of students, such as prohibiting parents from posting photos taken at events on social media.
Mieko Miyata, head of a nonprofit organization promoting safety education to protect children, said one measure to prevent a recurrence is for teachers to actively check for cameras on school premises to discourage potential offenders.
"It is important that schools as a whole promote countermeasures," Miyata said.
Last year, the Japanese parliament enacted a law to introduce a system to enable employers to check whether job applicants have been registered as sex offenders over the previous 20 years.
Under the system, schools, day care centers and kindergartens will be required to refer job applicants for sexual offense record checks by the Children and Families Agency, but such checks will not be mandatory for crams schools and sports clubs.
The system, dubbed the "Japanese DBS" in a nod to the British government's Disclosure and Barring Service, is expected to be launched in late December next year.© KYODO
JeffLee
In this single case, there are at least 10 people who allegedly collected, processed and distributed the images systematically. It makes you wonder how extensive this disgusting behavior is through Japan's school system.
Mr Kipling
During my brief stint as an English teacher in Jr and Sr high schools I was shocked by just how many teachers were married to ex students. All men, female teachers were more likely to marry other teachers.
sakurasuki
It really shattered image about criminal which usually being unemployed and isolated, criminal just could be respectable member of Japanese society. Even someone that being called sensei.
englisc aspyrgend
Such offences that entail breach of trust by a professional educator where so ever they may be employed should carry a much heavier sentence, disbarred from working with or being anywhere near children and on an open sex register.
Everyone working with children, including volunteers should be subject to DBS checking without exception. Anything less is inadequate and leaves glaring loopholes that perverts will exploit.
Jonathan Prin
So what ? Fire everyone so there is no teachers left ?
I think the problem lies higher in the lack of relationships between men and women, that transfers after a generation in this sort of immature behavior which should be young teenagers’ not teachers’ !
And banning cameras is like trying to kill a fly with a hammer : a wrong purpose.
Legrande
Always go back to the root of the problem, in other words how these men developed such an outlook to begin with
Chabbawanga
They should never be allowed to work or be around children ever ever again. No bribe, no nothing. These sickos belong in prison, but the very least is a permanent ban from being around kids. Absolutely disgusting.
BigP
“mixing semen in a school lunch”
He will not enjoy his jail time. The inmates will be waiting to reeducate him. Good!
Are these guys married? Have kids?
Chabbawanga
Fire the pedophiles from schools? Er.... yes, yes they should fire every single one of them. Id rather teach my own kids than have them at risk from these sickos.