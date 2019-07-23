Shinto priest questioned over death of mother

Police are questioning a 38-year-old man over the death of his 66-year-old mother whose body was found at her home in Matsudo, Chiba Prefecture, on Monday.

According to police, Keiko Tokiwa was found by her husband at around 1 p.m. Monday. She was bleeding from stab wounds to her neck. A blood-stained kitchen knife was found at the scene of the crime.

Tokiwa was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said Tokiwa’s son, who lives elsewhere, was spotted about 10 minutes later by an official at a nearby shrine walking on the premises in bloodstained clothes. The son and his father are Shinto priests at this shrine.

The son was also taken to hospital to be treated for stab wounds to his neck.

