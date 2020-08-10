Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Shonen Jump manga author arrested for groping two girls

6 Comments
By Casey Baseel, SoraNews24
TOKYO

On the night of June 18, at around 8 p.m., a junior high school girl was walking along a road in Tokyo’s Nakano Ward when a bicycle approached her from behind. The man riding the bike came up alongside her, touched her in an inappropriate manner, and rode off.

The girl reported the incident to the police, and after examining security camera footage in the area investigators say they identified the attacker as 29-year-old Nakano resident Tsutaya Matsumoto. That name may not mean much to most people, but anime/manga fans will be more familiar with Tatsuya Matsuki, the pen name under which Matsumoto writes "Act-Age," a popular manga serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump, Japan’s largest manga anthology.

On Aug 8, officers from the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department placed Matsumoto under arrest. “There is no mistake,” the manga author said in relation to the charges. Investigators believe Matsumoto is also the culprit in a second ride-by groping that occurred roughly an hour after the first incident on June 18, in which another junior high school girl was the victim (under the Japanese school system, junior high equates to the ages of 12-15 years old).

Following Matsumoto’s arrest, Weekly Shonen Jump issued a statement through its website and official Twitter account.

“We have received reports regarding the recent incident regarding Tatsuya Matsuki, the original creator of 'Act-Age,' which is currently being serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump. Our managing editorial department takes these allegations very seriously. Once we have confirmed the details of the situation, appropriate measures will be taken.

We deeply apologize for the distress this has caused all of our readers and parties connected to the incident.”

While no anime adaptation of "Act-Age" had yet been announced, a live-action stage play was in the works, with the production’s official Twitter account excitedly announcing the opening of audition applications on July 10.

However, on the day of Matsumoto’s arrest Horipro, the play’s production company announced that its status is currently in limbo in light of the charges against the series’ creator.

“In response to reports regarding the original creator, we are currently confirming the details of the situation. We will be making an announcement at a later date regarding the future of the play and the status of the audition process. We thank you for your understanding.”

Unlike the majority of manga, in which a single person is responsible for both the story and principal artwork, "Act-Age" is a product of divided labor, with Matsumoto writing the story and 20-year-old Shiro Usazaki (who has not publicly commented since Matsumoto’s arrest) serving as artist. However, Matsumoto is listed for the gensaku/”original work” credit for "Act-Age," and with the original creator generally retaining a larger amount of control over their work in the manga industry than other country’s comics publishing businesses it’s unlikely that Weekly Shonen Jump publisher Shueisha will continue "Act-Age" without Matsumoto’s involvement.

Source: NHK News Web via Otakomu

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- Woman in short skirt arrested after inciting upskirt photography in Tokyo

-- Japanese schoolgirl held prisoner in older man’s condo is free thanks to video game console

-- Sumo wrestlers stage group escape from dormitory over disagreements with master’s wife

© SoraNews24

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

6 Comments
Login to comment

Shonen Jump will give Tatsuya Matsumoto the same treatment as Rurouni Kenshin’s author Nobuhiro Watsuki. You read it here first.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Act-Age? Was he doing research for his manga? Lock this predator up and ban his publications.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Obviously the line between reality and fantasy has become blurred

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Hands-on research - the manga is about "method acting" (learning by experience)

Shonen Jump has cancelled the manga

0 ( +0 / -0 )

" ride- by groping" ..lol....only in Japan ?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Absolute scumbag. Throw this worthless child molester away for 20 years. Pulp all of his publications.

I hope the poor kids recover psychologically from these assaults.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I feel you should correct the headline which implies the artist is the predator, rather than the writer. The artist is completely innocent, and though you address it in the last paragraph, it could still lead to many misunderstandings.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Vegan in Japan: 10 Meatless Eateries in Sapporo

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For August 8-9

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Sitting Down with Sierra Todd, the Founder of Black Lives Matter Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Lifestyle Illness: Finding A Medical Professional In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #92: Osaka Governor Recommends To Gargle Away The Coronavirus

GaijinPot Blog

How to Use a Mobile IC App

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to rent for less than ¥90,000 in Tokyo—August 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Neighborhood Guide

A Weekend Getaway To Fukuoka City

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 31, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Top 5 Must-Watch Anime from Kyoto Animation Studios

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

Best Quiet Day Trips from Nagoya

GaijinPot Travel