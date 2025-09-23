Shoplifting suspect arrested after driving away with store employee on hood of car

Police in Kumamoto City have arrested a 61-year-old man on suspicion of shoplifting and causing injury after he drove away from a supermarket with a male store employee clinging to the hood of his car.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said that Yoshihide Kai is accused of shoplifting 11 items, including beer, worth approximately 6,000 yen, from the supermarket.
Kai left the store with the items in a basket and, when called out to by a store employee, dropped the basket and got into his car.
The employee stood in front of Kai’s car but as he started to drive away, the employee jumped onto the hood and stayed on it for about 30 meters before being thrown off. He was not injured, police said.
Police quoted Kai as saying "I really wanted to drink alcohol and didn’t have enough money, so I shoplifted. But I didn't want to be caught by the police.”© Japan Today
Cephus
"The employee stood in front of Kai’s car but as he started to drive away, the employee jumped onto the hood and stayed on it for about 30 meters before being thrown off."
No point of playing hero, report to the authorities and let them do their job it could have ended worse than just being thrown off the hood.
finally rich
Unless it's some machete swinging psycho, absolutely never ever drive off with anyone clinging to your hood, mirrors etc. as merely driving for 2 meters regardless of the circunstances you'll be arrested for attempted murder.
"Minding your own business" and "staying out of trouble" doesn't make you immune to run into one of those little angry drivers knocking on your window demanding you to get out, the j-law will never protect you in these cases