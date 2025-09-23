Shoplifting suspect arrested after driving away with store employee on hood of car

Police in Kumamoto City have arrested a 61-year-old man on suspicion of shoplifting and causing injury after he drove away from a supermarket with a male store employee clinging to the hood of his car.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said that Yoshihide Kai is accused of shoplifting 11 items, including beer, worth approximately 6,000 yen, from the supermarket.

Kai left the store with the items in a basket and, when called out to by a store employee, dropped the basket and got into his car.

The employee stood in front of Kai’s car but as he started to drive away, the employee jumped onto the hood and stayed on it for about 30 meters before being thrown off. He was not injured, police said.

Police quoted Kai as saying "I really wanted to drink alcohol and didn’t have enough money, so I shoplifted. But I didn't want to be caught by the police.”

