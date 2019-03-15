Son arrested for abandoning body of father under house floorboards

Police in Shiroi City, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 47-year-old man on suspicion of abandoning the body of his father in their former house.

According to police, Keietsu Hasegawa, who was arrested on Thursday, has admitted to the charge. He was quoted by police as saying his father died in 2017 at their home in Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture, Sankei Shimbun reported. He told police he wrapped his father’s body in a tarp and placed it under the floorboards in their house.

Hasegawa left the house in 2017 and it was taken apart in January of this year. Parts were taken to a wood scrap yard where a construction worker found the human remains on Jan 22. Police believe that the corpse was brought into the storage site along with the disassembled pieces of the house.

Chiba prefectural police said a DNA test revealed the body to be that of Yoshihisa Hasegawa, the suspect’s father.

An autopsy on the remains in January was not able to determine the cause of death. Police are questioning Hasegawa about the circumstances of his father’s death.

© Japan Today