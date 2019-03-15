Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Son arrested for abandoning body of father under house floorboards

1 Comment
CHIBA

Police in Shiroi City, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 47-year-old man on suspicion of abandoning the body of his father in their former house.

According to police, Keietsu Hasegawa, who was arrested on Thursday, has admitted to the charge. He was quoted by police as saying his father died in 2017 at their home in Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture, Sankei Shimbun reported. He told police he wrapped his father’s body in a tarp and placed it under the floorboards in their house.

Hasegawa left the house in 2017 and it was taken apart in January of this year. Parts were taken to a wood scrap yard where a construction worker found the human remains on Jan 22. Police believe that the corpse was brought into the storage site along with the disassembled pieces of the house.

Chiba prefectural police said a DNA test revealed the body to be that of Yoshihisa Hasegawa, the suspect’s father.

An autopsy on the remains in January was not able to determine the cause of death. Police are questioning Hasegawa about the circumstances of his father’s death.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

Gee I wonder if his father's pension was being collected the whole time and don't give me any of that I didn't know what to do with the body crap

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Learn

Tweet of the Week

GaijinPot Blog

Live

Uniqlo Announces New Street Fighter Collaboration

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Explore

The Story of Shimokitazawa

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

Learn

Words for Spring Cleaning in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Yu Miri’s ‘Tokyo Ueno Station’ Gives Voice to the Invisible Working Class

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Hiking Solo Along the Kumano Kodo Iseji Route

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For March 16-17

Savvy Tokyo