Stalker mixed urine into face lotion of object of his affection

While Japan has a reputation for being one of the safer countries in which to live, there are certain worrying trends when it comes to stalking. Regardless of gender, there are some people who take their fascination with an idol or celebrity too far and ultimately end up violating their privacy.
But not all stalkers concern themselves with famous targets. Police officers in Nara City were confronted with a peculiar case that involved a 46-year-old defendant Takafumi Doi and a female co-worker, aged 44, whom he’d taken a shine towards. Doi has already been arrested before for breaking into his co-worker’s residence, but the terms of his re-arrest for multiple break-ins through January 25 to May 17 have a chilling additional detail.
According to the police station, Doi duplicated the key to his co-worker’s house and during his unsolicited visits mixed some of his own urine into bottles of her face lotion, claiming that “I felt as though I could stake a claim on her by marking her with my essence.” Two of the victim’s lotion bottles are suspected to be contaminated.
It gets even worse when considering Doi’s line of work – as a care worker in Nara’s Shikishimacho, one would expect him to know the appropriate way to dispose of his own body fluids (and the importance of hygiene, particularly towards those you care about). The police are currently investigating Doi’s case in order to determine any additional criminal activity.
Commenters were, naturally, appalled:
“Disgusting.”
“I bet you anything that it wasn’t only pee he mixed in there.”
“‘Staking a claim’? What is he, a dog?”
“That poor woman. You can’t avoid creeps like this even when you’re 44…”
Source: The Sankei News via 2channel Itai News
Read more stories from SoraNews24.
-- Anime voice actress fan arrested for email telling her to “die die die die”【Updated】
-- Japanese customer finds run-in with “Indian” convenience store clerk a refreshing experience
-- 100-yen gyoza gadget helps you make delicious dumplings in the blink of an eye
- External Link
- https://soranews24.com/2019/07/27/obsessed-stalker-tries-to-mark-object-of-his-affection-by-mixing-body-fluids-into-her-lotion/
13 Comments
Login to comment
oldman_13
Ewww.
Surely this will make international news.
Bugle Boy of Company B
A real alpha male there. (rolls eyes)
HJSLLS
Righhhhhhht! These are disturbing trend indeed.
Belrick
I seriously hope he's in custody. What a sick and twisted pervert!
Omachi
Sooo did it work? :)
Nippori Nick
Not at all..Just another weirdo story. Believe me, there are plenty of them, but most don't hit the media.
Do the hustle
Unless you are a woman, child, elderly or handicapped. Then, the dangers are as real as any other country. Gawd help you if you are a combination of these demographics.
This loon is obviously one of the mentally deficient idiots who had never been diagnosed.
Lamilly
Warning: Don't try this at home
zichi
Stalkers are always a dangerous threat and the police should never treat any reports lightly.
JJ Jetplane
Are you sure the fluids are urine? The translation makes it sound like something else. Things like this are terrifying. As a father of two little girls, there are really some very creepy and disturbed men out there in the world.
garypen
How did they discover what he did to those bottles?
Also, how did they know about the break-ins?
Strangerland
What in tarnation are you talking about? That’s not even remotely correct. What messed up numbers were you basing this statement on?
Amir Marzouk
@Strangerland
Each country has their own types of dangers. As a woman, I do feel as if I am in more danger of everyday crimes and perverts in Japan. In other countries, there was the fear of one day that “big” incident would occur. My first instances up until my 100th plus of experiencing inappropriate touching and physical sexual harassment have all been in Japan. It never happened to me in America or Europe. In America I’ve dealt with cat calling but no one tries to grope me on a moving train or stalks me. There was a time I had to change my entire route home because some guy kept showing up at my work train station and stalked me home.
Even though I reported him to the local police, they told me he was just probably surprised to see a foreigner and that the man was more nervous about me than I was of him. So I had to start waiting for my husband.