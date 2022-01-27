Student turns herself in to police over alleged university exam cheating

A 19-year-old female university student from Osaka Prefecture has turned herself in to police in western Japan, saying that she was involved in cheating and leaking a unified university entrance exam question, investigative sources said Thursday.

Her admission came after a photographed image of the world history question was leaked via a video calling app during the test earlier this month.

The first-year university student, who turned herself in to Kagawa prefectural police, was quoted as telling investigators that she gave in to the temptation to cheat, seeing that her grades were not improving, the sources said.

She took the test at an exam venue in Osaka Prefecture and aimed to enter a university in Tokyo, and said that she only cheated in world history and not in other subjects for fear of getting caught, according to the sources.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department is sending personnel to Kagawa to investigate the matter on suspicion of fraudulent obstruction of business.

The incident came to light when a University of Tokyo student realized that the image he had received was sent during the exam on Jan. 15 and notified education ministry authorities.

He was asked via a Skype app to try to solve the problem by someone claiming to be a 17-year-old female high school student that he came into contact with through a tutoring service website, according to the sources. The student joined the site in December last year.

The man sent his answer but later found that the question was used in the exam.

The purported high school had asked at least four people, including the man and another Tokyo University student she met through the site, for answers to the question, according to the sources.

According to the National Center for University Entrance, exam takers are told to leave their smartphones and digital devices in their bags during testing.

But the university student took photos with her smartphone that she hid in the sleeve of her jacket, the sources said.

