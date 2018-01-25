Sumo apprentice sues stablemaster, ex-wrestler for assault damages

A 22-year-old former sumo apprentice has sued a retired wrestler and his stablemaster, seeking 30 million yen ($274,000) in damages over a recently revealed assault in 2014, sources close to the matter said Thursday.

Arashi Yahagi filed the suit last March against the 24-year-old former wrestler, who had been convicted of injuring him, and the stablemaster Kasugano, a key member of the Japan Sumo Association, claiming he failed to oversee the attacker. The victim, who sustained a broken jaw in the assault, still suffers from a loss of taste.

The incident came to light only recently, fueling speculation that Kasugano may have tried to cover it up. It could deal another blow to Japan's ancient sport, which is reeling from a shocking assault scandal that led to the retirement of Mongolian grand champion Harumafuji in November.

Yahagi, who initially requested to be anonymous, said he decided to disclose his name as he wants "the public to know the reality of violence in the sumo world."

According to the suit filed with the Tokyo District Court on March 22, 2017, Yahagi suffered injuries which doctors said would require 18 months to heal, after the ex-wrestler hit him in the face and kicked him in the abdomen on Sep. 5, 2014.

A quarrel began after the wrestler called together juniors because he wanted to complain about their "way of cleaning" the stable. The wrestler grew angry with the apprentice because he went to get a fellow wrestler who was giving a massage to a senior, according to the sources.

In the lawsuit, the plaintiff said Kasugano failed to oversee the attacker and that his conditions deteriorated as the stablemaster did not let him undergo swift and appropriate treatment, saying the injury will "heal after cooling it for a while."

But Kasugano claimed that he indirectly advised him to go to hospital through another wrestler, noting that he had no intention of concealing the incident. The former wrestler argued that the victim was also at fault for prompting him to attack.

Yahagi quit sumo after the assault, which took place just seven months after he had entered the Kasugano stable.

In June 2016, the Tokyo District Court sentenced the offender to three years in prison, suspended for four years in a ruling which was finalized. The accused, whom Kyodo News has decided not to identify, had retired from sumo in July 2015.

The victim also filed a criminal complaint against Kasugano for his alleged negligence in offering protection, but prosecutors decided against indicting him.

In a separate case in 2011, Kasugano, now a JSA director and communications chief, had admitted to hitting his apprentices with a golf iron, but the victims did not report damage at that time.

