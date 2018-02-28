Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Sumo wrestler sent to prosecutors on suspicion of indecent assault: report

2 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese police have referred a sumo wrestler to prosecutors on suspicion of indecent assault, Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday, the latest scandal to hit the country's ancient sport.

The incident, which reportedly took place during a 2016 tournament in Kyushu, involved a wrestler in his teens and a woman who was also in her teens, Kyodo said.

Police began investigating after a complaint from the woman. The wrestler, who is currently active in the sport, has denied the charges, it said.

Referring a person to prosecutors is frequently a precursor to arrest. Police and the Japan Sumo Association said they had no comment to make.

The sport's top referee resigned in January over an incident in which he kissed and touched a teenaged referee while drunk.

That followed the resignation of former grand champion Harumafuji in November for injuring a fellow Mongolian wrestler while drinking at a restaurant-bar with other wrestlers.

© Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Get Started in Japanese Real Estate Investing

Feb 24th (Sat), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

2 Comments
Login to comment

While the Chargers may be true waiting this long is often an indication that something was consensual and then she changed her mind afterwards

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Referring a person to prosecutors is often a precursor to a big payoff

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

LGBT

8men Okinawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Temples

Oka-dera Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Families

Been There, Learnt That: The Ins And Outs Of Japanese School Clubs

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa

Fashion

Beyond East & West: A Look Into Yumi Katsura’s Japan-Inspired Dresses

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

A Live Action Robot Adventure Like No Other

Robot Restaurant

Hafu2Hafu Project Creator Answers Questions on Half-Japanese Identity

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Anime and Manga

Osaka Den Den Town

GaijinPot Travel

Parks and Gardens

Senganen Garden

GaijinPot Travel