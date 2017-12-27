Top court upholds acquittal of ex-Aum cult member in bombing case

The Supreme Court has upheld a lower court ruling that acquitted former Aum Shinrikyo cult member Naoko Kikuchi over her role in a 1995 parcel bombing at the Tokyo metropolitan government building.

Rejecting an appeal filed by prosecutors, the top court's First Petty Bench said in its decision dated Monday the Tokyo District Court's 2014 ruling that she was guilty of assisting in attempted murder was based on an error, and it endorsed the Tokyo High Court's 2015 decision overturning the lower court's verdict.

Kikuchi's acquittal will be finalized if prosecutors do not file an objection by Thursday. Ryoichi Nakahara, a trial chief at the Supreme Public Prosecutors Office, said, "It is truly regrettable that our claim was not accepted but we take the top court's decision sincerely."

After 17 years on the run, Kikuchi, 46, was arrested in June 2012 and later indicted over her role in the parcel bombing in May 1995, two months after the subway gas attack that killed 13 people and made more than 6,000 others ill.

Aum members sent a parcel containing a bomb to the metropolitan government head office, resulting in an explosion that seriously injured a Tokyo government employee.

With the effective conclusion of Kikuchi's trial, a series of trials of Aum Shinrikyo cult members has now ended, except for one involving Katsuya Takahashi, 59, accused of murder in the group's 1995 sarin nerve gas attack on the Tokyo subway system.

Takahashi, who had also been on the run for 17 years, was sentenced to life in prison by district and high courts but has appealed the rulings.

Kikuchi is the second person to be fully acquitted among those accused in a series of Aum-linked crimes.

The bombing that she was alleged to have facilitated was intended to disrupt a police investigation into the cult and prevent the arrest of Aum founder Shoko Asahara, whose real name is Chizuo Matsumoto.

A key point of contention in Kikuchi's trial was whether she was aware of the possibility that the chemicals she carried to one of the cult's hideouts would be used to kill or harm people.

She had pleaded not guilty, saying she "didn't know" that, while no direct evidence was ever produced.

In a lay-judge trial at the Tokyo District Court, Kikuchi was sentenced to five years in prison, but the top court ruled that the lower court's process of inferring her awareness was "illogical."

Masaaki Utsumi, 66, the Tokyo government employee who lost all the fingers and thumb on his left hand in the parcel explosion, said in a statement after the top court's decision that he thinks the passage of time has made it difficult to verify the facts.

"I think the passage of 20 years has made the truth of the incident easily forgotten and prevented a trial from properly verifying guiltiness," he said. Utsumi said he is concerned that people's memory of the case itself will fade as time goes on.

Utsumi was injured when he opened a booklet in which a bomb was set as he was checking mail addressed to then Tokyo Gov Yukio Aoshima at the governor secretary room.

Yuji Nakamura, a lawyer at a support group for victims of crimes committed by the Aum Shinrikyo cult, warned the religious body is still active and teaches its members that the criminal cases were concocted and cult leader Matsumoto on death row is not guilty.

"The cult should not utilize the latest Supreme Court decision as a proof (of its argument)," he said.

Kikuchi joined Aum Shinrikyo in 1989 and served as a poster girl for the cult by running in marathon races to advertise the group.

She was later placed on the wanted list on suspicion of murder in the 1995 sarin gas attack on the Tokyo subway system. While on the run, Kikuchi lived under a false name and worked at warehousing and nursing care service companies.

When Kikuchi was arrested in June 2012 in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, she was living with a man who was never an Aum member.

She was indicted only for her role in the parcel bombing at the Tokyo metropolitan government building as prosecutors did not build a case against her for involvement in the subway attack.

During the lay judge trial at the Tokyo District Court that began in May 2014, Kikuchi said she fled and lived as a fugitive because she feared "being judged unfairly" after seeing Aum "colleagues who knew nothing" found guilty in trials.

Following the high court's ruling that acquitted her, she apologized to Utsumi, the man injured by the explosion, saying in a statement, "It is true that bombing made from chemicals that I carried caused severe damage to someone who has no fault. I deeply apologize."

