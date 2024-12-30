 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Suspect arrested after fatally assaulting man while waiting in line for taxi

0 Comments
OSAKA

Police in Osaka have arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of fatally assaulting a 62-year-old man after they got into a dispute while waiting in line for a taxi.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 12:10 a.m. Sunday at a taxi stand near Hankyu Kamishinjo Station in Higashiyodogawa Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported. 

Police said Daisuke Nakagawa, a company employee, is accused of punching the victim in the face after an argument while they stood in line. The man fell and hit his head hard, and was taken to hospital in a state of cardiac arrest. He was confirmed dead about five hours later.

Police said Nakagawa did not know the man and are questioning him about the cause of the argument.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Winter Splendor - Start planning your trip to Akita ❄️

Japan's snowy escape in northern Tohoku. Discover pristine powdery slopes, samurai heritage and breathtaking views on charming rail journeys.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events For December 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Boys Love, The Genre That Liberates Japanese Women To Create a World of Their Own

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Otoshidama: New Year’s Money for Kids in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Hospital Stays in Japan: What Can You Expect?

GaijinPot Blog

What’s Christmas in Japan Like?

GaijinPot Blog

Top 10 Most Read Articles on GaijinPot in 2024

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

New Year’s in Japan with Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Unique Japanese Goods to Warm You Up This Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Grocery Delivery Services in Japan

GaijinPot Blog