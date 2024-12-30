Suspect arrested after fatally assaulting man while waiting in line for taxi

Police in Osaka have arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of fatally assaulting a 62-year-old man after they got into a dispute while waiting in line for a taxi.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 12:10 a.m. Sunday at a taxi stand near Hankyu Kamishinjo Station in Higashiyodogawa Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said Daisuke Nakagawa, a company employee, is accused of punching the victim in the face after an argument while they stood in line. The man fell and hit his head hard, and was taken to hospital in a state of cardiac arrest. He was confirmed dead about five hours later.

Police said Nakagawa did not know the man and are questioning him about the cause of the argument.

