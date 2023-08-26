Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Suspect arrested after man fatally injured in Nagoya apartment

0 Comments
NAGOYA

Police in Nagoya have arrested a 52-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his roommate on Saturday.

According to police, a call came into 110 at around 5 a.m. Saturday, saying that a man was collapsed on the floor of an apartment, bleeding from head wounds, Kyodo News reported.

Police rushed to the scene and found Hideyuki Sone, 52, unconscious, in a second-floor apartment of the municipal housing building. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Police said he had been beaten about the head with a blunt instrument.

Police said that when they arrived, another man, Haruyuki Nakamura, was also in the apartment. He said he had called 110 and that he lived there with the victim.

However, when police began to question him, Nakamura threatened to kill one officer with an iron bar.

Police said Nakamura, who was sent to prosecutors on Sunday, moved into the low-rent apartment with Sone in June and believe there was some financial trouble between them.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Canal City Hakata

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

5 Cultural Activities to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sumiyoshi Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

culture

National Noh Theater

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Aug. 21 – 27

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Female Voices of Japan: Unforgettable Projects & Performances

Savvy Tokyo

8 Japanese Superfoods To Boost Your Health

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

5 Easy Japanese Summer Dishes to Make at Home

GaijinPot Blog

Radical Kanji: Intermediate Japanese for Understanding Kanji ‘Pieces’

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

15 Podcasts About Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Off the Beaten Path: 5 Little-Known Destinations in Tottori

GaijinPot Blog