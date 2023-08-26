Suspect arrested after man fatally injured in Nagoya apartment

Police in Nagoya have arrested a 52-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his roommate on Saturday.

According to police, a call came into 110 at around 5 a.m. Saturday, saying that a man was collapsed on the floor of an apartment, bleeding from head wounds, Kyodo News reported.

Police rushed to the scene and found Hideyuki Sone, 52, unconscious, in a second-floor apartment of the municipal housing building. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Police said he had been beaten about the head with a blunt instrument.

Police said that when they arrived, another man, Haruyuki Nakamura, was also in the apartment. He said he had called 110 and that he lived there with the victim.

However, when police began to question him, Nakamura threatened to kill one officer with an iron bar.

Police said Nakamura, who was sent to prosecutors on Sunday, moved into the low-rent apartment with Sone in June and believe there was some financial trouble between them.

