Image: iStock/kuremo
crime

Suspect arrested for attempted murder says it didn’t matter who he stabbed

SENDAI, Miyagi

A 25-year-old unemployed man who has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed a man in his 70s, has told police he just wanted to kill someone and it didn’t matter who.

According to police, Tomohiro Sakuma, who is from Fukushima Prefecture, is accused of stabbing a man whom he did not know, in the stomach and chest with a kitchen knife on a street in Wakabayashi Ward, Sendai City, Miyagi Prefecture, at around 9:15 p.m. on Nov 25, FNN reported.

The man suffered only minor injuries, police said.

Police said Sakuma was visiting Sendai to enter a support facility for independent living. Police quoted him as saying, “I was thinking of either committing suicide or killing someone, anyone."

