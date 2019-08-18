Suspect escapes from police hospital in Tokyo

A man who was arrested on suspicion of theft escaped from a police hospital in Tokyo’s Nakano Ward on Sunday morning.

According to police, the suspect, a Korean man in his 60s, escaped from the hospital at around 6:45 a.m.

The man was arrested on suspicion of theft at a pub at around 2:20 a.m. on Aug 13. He broke a collarbone when he jumped from a building while fleeing from police. He had been at the hospital since his arrest and was not due to be moved until Aug 22.

Police said he escaped from a toilet on the hospital’s fifth floor while the officer on duty wasn’t looking. He is described as being 180 cms tall and was wearing a white T-shirt and blue pants at the time of his escape.

© Japan Today