Suspect held after 84-year-old woman stabbed at mall in Oita Prefecture

Police in Hita, Oita Prefecture, have arrested a 55-year-old man on suspicion of fatally stabbing an 84-year-old woman at a shopping center on Monday.

According to police, Masahiro Shiratsuchi, of unknown occupation, is accused of stabbing Hatsumi Hino in the neck with a knife at around 11:25 a.m. at the Aeon Mall Hita store, Kyodo News reported. A witness called 110 and police rushed to the mall and arrested Shiratsuchi who was still there.

Hino was taken to hospital where she died about one hour after arrival.

Police said Shiratsuchi has given no motive for attacking Hino. According to a female customer who was in the store at the time, both Hino and Shiratsuchi were often seen at the store.

