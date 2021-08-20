Suspect in 2010 murder of 16-year-old boy to undergo psychiatric evaluation for 4 months

The Kobe Public Prosecutors Office said Friday that a 28-year-old man arrested earlier this month on suspicion of fatally stabbing a 16-year-old boy in Kobe in October 2010, will undergo a four-month psychiatric evaluation to determine if he is mentally fit to stand trial.

The tests will be carried out until Dec 13, prosecutors said, declining to say whether the man has admitted to the charge of killing Shota Tsutsumi, then a student at Kobe Koryo Gakuen High School.

The suspect, who lives in Komaki, Aichi Prefecture, cannot be named because he was a minor at the time the crime was committed. He allegedly stabbed Tsutsumi several times in the neck and other body parts with a cooking knife on a sidewalk at around 10:45 p.m. on October 4, 2010, Fuji TV reported. Police said the suspect was living near the crime scene at the time.

Six days after the homicide, the murder weapon was retrieved in a ditch roughly 200 meters southwest from the crime scene in Kita Ward. DNA tests revealed that blood found on the knife was that of the victim. The knife had been bought at a nearby supermarket.

Just before he was killed, Tsutsumi and his girlfriend were sitting on the sidewalk beside a vending machine, when a man sitting on the other side of the road approached the pair. Tsutsumi told the girl to run.

She returned and found Tsutsumi lying on the road at a crossing 70 meters away. Tsutsumi had sustained an 8-cm cut to his neck and died from loss of blood.

There was a 3 million yen reward for anyone who could provide information leading to the arrest of the killer.

