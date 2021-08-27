Suspect in Tokyo subway station acid attack arrested in Okinawa

A man wanted by police following an acid attack earlier in the week at a Tokyo subway station was arrested Saturday in the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa, investigative sources said.
Hirotaka Hanamori, 25, is suspected of throwing sulfuric acid at a 22-year-old man at Tokyo Metro's Shirokane-takanawa Station in the capital's Minato Ward on Tuesday night.
Hanamori is refusing to answer questions about the allegations in police questioning, the sources said.
Hanamori, who lives in Shizuoka, allegedly threw acid as the man was riding an escalator, causing him eye injuries. Hanamori and the victim knew each other in college, according to the police.
A woman at the subway station also received burns after slipping on the acid Hanamori used in the attack, the police said earlier.
A man believed to be Hanamori was seen in security camera footage around the victim's office in Tokyo on the day of the attack, the sources said. After fleeing the scene, Hanamori returned to his home in Shizuoka later that day, they said.
The police had been tracking his whereabouts after he was spotted on a security camera at Shizuoka Station on Wednesday afternoon.
Editor: Story has been updated to report suspect's arrest.© KYODO
Pukey2
6 months to heal? I don't think anyone can ever 'heal' from sulfuric acid. Nasty.
sakurasuki
The most wanted man in Japan
ballsahoy
escalator, not elevator.
3RENSHO
With such a clear photo of the suspect in circulation, there is nowhere to hide...
Hiro
"Belong to the same club at university"
To be willing to go that far and throw acid at a fellow club member, i am willing to bet there is bullying involve.
Haaa Nemui
Every English article I can find says "at an elevator". With respect, how are you certain it was an escalator?
Hello Kitty 321
@Haaa
Because they showed the scene of the attack on TV
Haaa Nemui
Ok. I didn't see the report on TV .
Scorpion
Why does no one stop these people? If I was there I am grabbing that guy and going to hig tie him with my shoe laces. NO ONE gets away when I am around!
Fuzzy
Horrible for the victims, but at least this was not a random attack.
Fighto!
Possibly. But the Aum terrorists had their faces plastered on every train station platform, bus stop and underpass in Japan, and it took more than a decade to catch them.
I hope they catch the scum ASAP and he is jailed for life.
shogun36
Soooo, where’s the picture? Video link?
Reckless
So there must be some story or motive. Watch your back in public places.
nandakandamanda
Flash news on NHK TV just now that they’ve caught him…
Pukey2
scorpion:
Against someone who is holding a bottle of sulfuric acid? Be my guest.
Pukey2
nanda:
This guy?
https://news.yahoo.co.jp/articles/1df09bcfd442846067a3e46bead56e6612d1e668/images/000
Hanamori. From Shizuoka. Found in Okinawa.
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
Iam glad to hear they have identified the criminal and possibly apprehended him.
My empathy goes out to the victims of the unnecessary acid attack .
Iam sceptical that these inflicted wounds will ever heal including the traumatic stress of the incident.
However it is good to learn that it wasn't a random attack but iam definitely not justifying it.
nandakandamanda
Reading a Japanese opinions board I saw a comment suggesting that the law should be ratcheted up to be extra heavy on acid attacks. Another suggested making it harder to get hold of the stuff.
Either way, acid seems to me to be excessively cowardly, maximum misery for the least effort.
baroque1888
I hope they catch this parasite and that he is brought to justice and never sees freedom for eternity.
Anyone who engages in any form of violent crime such as sexual assault or any kind of assault, violence, especially an acid attack should be subject to the firing squad.
Zaphod
nandakandamanda
Sorry, I am not sure about the use of "cowardly" by some here. Yes, an acid attack is horrible, it is disgusting, but what has "coward" to do with it?
ulysses
Apparently they victim went to the same college as the perp, so it was a targeted attack.
Acid attack is an exceptionally cruel act and this guy should spend a long time in prison.
Reckless
I can imagine a good punishment.
Michael Machida
I hope he gets what he deserves. Crazy to do this and think you would get away with it.
spinningplates
@ Zaphod,
approaching an unsuspecting person and attacking them over a petty grudge then fleeing across the country is basically the definition of a cowardly act. For him it was not a dangerous endeavor, and his flight meant he was unwilling to face the consequences of his action.
nandakandamanda
Agreed, and I think throwing the acid in his eyes is calculated to prevent the victim seeing or recognizing his attacker.