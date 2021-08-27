Suspect in Tokyo subway station acid attack arrested in Okinawa

A man wanted by police following an acid attack earlier in the week at a Tokyo subway station was arrested Saturday in the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa, investigative sources said.

Hirotaka Hanamori, 25, is suspected of throwing sulfuric acid at a 22-year-old man at Tokyo Metro's Shirokane-takanawa Station in the capital's Minato Ward on Tuesday night.

Hanamori is refusing to answer questions about the allegations in police questioning, the sources said.

Hanamori, who lives in Shizuoka, allegedly threw acid as the man was riding an escalator, causing him eye injuries. Hanamori and the victim knew each other in college, according to the police.

A woman at the subway station also received burns after slipping on the acid Hanamori used in the attack, the police said earlier.

A man believed to be Hanamori was seen in security camera footage around the victim's office in Tokyo on the day of the attack, the sources said. After fleeing the scene, Hanamori returned to his home in Shizuoka later that day, they said.

The police had been tracking his whereabouts after he was spotted on a security camera at Shizuoka Station on Wednesday afternoon.

Editor: Story has been updated to report suspect's arrest.

© KYODO