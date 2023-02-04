Newsletter Signup Register / Login
yokohama

Suspect in Yokohama street stabbing questioned over Saitama incidents

Police in Yokohama on Saturday arrested a 62-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed a 28-year-old man in the thigh as he was walking home last week.

The victim told police his attacker, whom he did not know, was around 175 cms tall and dressed all in black, Kyodo News reported.

Police said Hiroaki Morikawa, a company employee, has denied stabbing the man at around 8:10 p.m. last Wednesday in Hodogaya Ward.

Morikawa is also being questioned about two other random stabbings that occurred earlier on the same evening in Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture.

In the first incident, a 61-year-old woman was stabbed in the thigh at around 6:40 p.m. as she was pushing her bicycle along a sidewalk. A witness called 110 and reported that a man had attacked a woman with a knife. The woman was taken to hospital where she was treated for a light injury to her left thigh.

The woman told police that someone bumped into her and that she felt a pain in her thigh. Police said the woman told them the assailant was about 175 cms tall and was wearing a black top, black pants and a face mask.

Ten minutes later, a 41-year-old man said he was stabbed by a man in black, about 400 meters from where the woman was attacked. His injury was not severe, police said.

Police said Morikawa was identified after an analysis of street surveillance camera footage taken near the scene of the stabbing in Hodogaya Ward.

