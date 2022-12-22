Suspect in murder of man at Kanagawa home turns himself in

A 50-year-old man sought in connection with the murder of a 55-year-old man at his home in Chigasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, has turned himself to police.

According to police, Yasuhiro Takai turned himself in at a police station in Mobara, Chiba Prefecture, at around 4:30 p.m. Thursday and admitted killing Hiroyuki Shikata on Tuesday, Kyodo News reported. Police said he asked them, "Have you heard about the Kanagawa murder? I did it."

Shikata, a company employee, was stabbed in the chest and head at around 1 p.m. on Tuesday. His wife, who was in the living room, called police and said a man whom she did not know, had stabbed her husband after he opened the front door to see who had pressed the intercom. The attacker fled on foot.

Police said Takai, who is from Osaka Prefecture, told them he knew the victim but has so far given no motive for the attack.

© Japan Today