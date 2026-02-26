Suspect in woman’s murder stalked her by installing GPS device in her car

A 53-year-old man arrested last month in Saitama Prefecture for abandoning the body of a 51-year-old female acquaintance has been rearrested on suspicion of violating the Stalking Prevention Act for installing a GPS device in the woman's car.

According to police, Arata Yamaguchi, of unknown occupation, from Niiza City, Saitama Prefecture, was initially arrested on Jan 9 on suspicion of abandoning the body of Sanae Yamamoto at his apartment, NTV reported.

Police said Yamaguchi is suspected of installing a GPS device in the car of Yamamoto, who lived in Kawagoe City, between Jan 5 and Jan 6 to find out her location.

Police allege that Yamaguchi was lying in wait for Yamamoto when she arrived home at around 10:10 p.m. on Jan 6. He is suspected of assaulting her and forcing her into his car.

Yamamoto's daughter filed a missing person's report on Jan 7. On Jan 9, police searched Yamaguchi’s home and found Yamamoto’s body in the bathtub.

An autopsy revealed that the cause of death was likely asphyxiation, police said, adding that the victim had also been punched in the face.

Yamaguchi, who was arrested on Wednesday, is also suspected of obtaining location information a total of 26 times from GPS devices installed in the cars of two women in their 20s and 40s who lived in Saitama Prefecture, and were his girlfriends in January.

Yamaguchi was reportedly in a relationship with those two women and Yamamoto at the same time, and interacted with them on social media.

Police said Yamaguchi has remained silent during questioning.

© Japan Today