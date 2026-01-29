 Japan Today
crime

Suspects flee with ¥420 mil in robbery in Tokyo's Ueno district

TOKYO

Three men robbed a group of five men on a street in Tokyo's Ueno district on Thursday night, taking and fleeing with luggage containing some 420 million yen , investigative sources said.

As the suspects sped away from the scene, their vehicle struck an unrelated man, who did not sustain life-threatening injuries, the sources said.

The suspects allegedly used pepper spray on the men before taking the luggage. The subsequent hit-and-run occurred at around 9:30 p.m.

Among those robbed was at least one Chinese national, according to the sources.

The suspected robbery occurred in an area in Taito Ward near JR Okachimachi Station.

"The area around Okachimachi is lined with jewelry shops and has seen robbery cases before," a woman in her 50s who lives in the neighborhood said, adding that Thursday's incident has scared her.

Just over €2m. Clean money, pure as the driven snow, of course.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

