TV host Mino Monta's house broken into day after his death

The home of TV host Mino Monta, who died in hospital on Saturday at the age of 80, was broken into and its basement ransacked on Sunday.

According to police, a family member called 110 at around 3:15 a.m. saying that a hooded person was outside the window of the basement of the house in Kamakura, Kanagawa Prefecture, TV Asahi reported.

When police officers arrived, they found signs that the basement had been ransacked. The figures of two suspicious people wearing hoods were also captured on nearby security cameras.

Monta's house has one basement floor and two above-ground floors.

Meanwhile, there were also signs that someone had broken into the basement entrance, police said.

According to his family and associates, Monta choked on food at a yakiniku restaurant in Tokyo on January 16 and was taken to a hospital in a state of cardiac arrest, TV Asahi reported.

He never returned home and passed away Saturday morning in the presence of his family.

Monta was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease about five years ago and had recently refrained from TV work.

