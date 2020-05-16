Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
crime

TV personality Bobby Olugun arrested on domestic abuse charge

9 Comments
SAITAMA

TV personality and former mixed martial artist Bobby Olugun has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting his wife.

According to police, Nigerian-born Olugun, 54, who has Japanese citizenship, is accused of assaulting his 46-year-old Japanese wife, by hitting her in the face at their home in Urawa Saitama City on Saturday morning, Fuji TV reported. Olugun’s wife called 110 at around 11:50 a.m. and said her husband had beaten her.

Police said Olugun has denied the charge. Police said his wife was not seriously injured. She was quoted by police as saying her husband struck her after she rebuked him for opening a letter addressed to her.

Olugun and his wife have three children who were home at the home but none of them were hurt, police said.

He's a well known perosnality.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Divorce is very costly.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Divorce is very costly.

They're not divorcing over him opening her letter.Lol. Usually it's the other way round doing the snooping.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Corona divorce? Well she was right to call the police but now this will cost her dearly as his income may fall.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Highly doubt what she’s saying. The police are always going to believe the woman’s side, so much the more so when it’s a foreign man

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Perosnally, I think he's an arlight guy. I hope his wfie isn't ijnured too badly!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Sorry to hear this. He seemed to have a good family too when I saw them on TV. I remembered seeing one show where he went back to his hometown in Nigeria. He had several mothers because men are allowed to have many wives in his culture.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I just hope the police will properly investigate instead of going with the “she said/he said” routine.

and arresting the husband for domestic violence is as close to a divorce as it gets...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

A case of living like a total stranger in your home. Bobby run from that woman.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I just hope the police will properly investigate instead of going with the “she said/he said” routine

They likely won't. I had an incident with my ex several years ago. She acted like she wanted to work things out (we had been going through a rough patch) and got me to open up to her. I said some things that I normally would not have. Basically, I was admitting to cheating on her. But in fairness, I felt like she wanted to work things out. Then I noticed she was trying to record our conversation. I realized it was all an act. She just wanted proof that she could use against me. I grabbed the pocket of her jacket where the device was. In the struggle that resulted, she twisted around and her own jacket went around her neck because she's too stupid to realize what would happen when you spin around like that. I never let go of the pocket. I ended up with the device and left to another part of the house so I could figure out how to delete it. She called the cops. Said I tried to strangle her. What a mess. Thankfully, I wasn't arrested, (tho she claims I was) but it was a lot of trouble for me. I'm glad we didn't have any kids!

So in conclusion, I hope the police do a proper investigation, but unless there was a witness or video recording, it's likely going to end up being a he said/she said.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

