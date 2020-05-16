TV personality Bobby Olugun arrested on domestic abuse charge

TV personality and former mixed martial artist Bobby Olugun has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting his wife.

According to police, Nigerian-born Olugun, 54, who has Japanese citizenship, is accused of assaulting his 46-year-old Japanese wife, by hitting her in the face at their home in Urawa Saitama City on Saturday morning, Fuji TV reported. Olugun’s wife called 110 at around 11:50 a.m. and said her husband had beaten her.

Police said Olugun has denied the charge. Police said his wife was not seriously injured. She was quoted by police as saying her husband struck her after she rebuked him for opening a letter addressed to her.

Olugun and his wife have three children who were home at the home but none of them were hurt, police said.

