Dewi Sukarno holds a "12 Peace Party" sign during a press conference to announce her candidacy for the House of Councillors election this summer, in Tokyo on Feb 12. Image: KYODO
crime

TV personality Dewi Sukarno referred to prosecutors after throwing glass at employee

TOKYO

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department has referred television personality Dewi Sukarno to public prosecutors on suspicion of assaulting a woman by throwing a glass at her during a dinner at a restaurant on Tokyo.

According to police, the incident occurred at a restaurant in Shibuya Ward in mid-February. Sukarno, 85, who is referred to as "Madame Dewi” by the media, is accused of throwing a champagne glass at the woman, an employee of her agency, during the dinner at which herself and five employees were present.

The woman was not injured, police said. She reported the assault last month and Sukarno was referred to prosecutors on Wednesday.

Police said the argument started after the employee began discussing Sukarno’s political activities with her.

On Feb 12, Sukarno held news conference at which she said she had formed a new political party, the 12 (Wanyan) Peace Party, the first of its kind in Japan to focus on dog and cat protection policies, and that she was going to run for a proportional representation seat in this summer's House of Councillors election.

