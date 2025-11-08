Taiwan police detain mother of Thai girl forced into sex work in Tokyo

Taiwanese police on Saturday detained a woman who allegedly forced her 12-year-old daughter into sex work at a massage parlor in Tokyo, Taiwan's National Immigration Agency said.

A source close to Taiwan's investigation said the woman was held for her suspected involvement in prostitution in Taiwan. She entered Taiwan in September, according to the immigration agency.

A Japanese man was arrested last week on suspicion of employing the girl whom the Thai woman brought to Japan in June in order to work at his private-room massage parlor.

The mother left Japan, leaving her daughter behind on a 15-day "short-term stay" visa, according to Japanese police.

The girl served some 60 customers between June and July, the police have said. All her earnings were managed by the Japanese man who ran the shop and the amount minus the shop's share was transferred to her mother, according to the police.

