crime

Taiwanese man given 25 years for trying to smuggle 597 kg of stimulants

8 Comments
NAHA

A court in Okinawa sentenced a Taiwanese man to 25 years in prison and slapped him with a 10 million yen fine Thursday for trying to smuggle 597 kilograms of stimulants in 2016, the largest amount seized at one time in the country.

"It was an organized and premeditated crime. The amount was enormous and the risk of it causing harm to Japan cannot be denied," Presiding Judge Yuichi Tada of the Naha District Court said in handing down the ruling on Lee Yu-ching, 45.

The defendant "played a leading role" in the incident, Tada said, rejecting the defense team's claim that he is innocent. Prosecutors had sought a 30-year term and a 10 million yen fine for Lee.

According to the ruling, 597 kg of stimulants, with a street value of 42 billion yen, were transferred from a vessel of unknown nationality to a yacht crewed by Lee and others, including two Taiwanese men, in the East China Sea in May 2016. The yacht entered Naha port in Okinawa Prefecture in an attempt to import the stimulants to the country, the ruling said.

The two Taiwanese men, who were charged with conspiring with Lee, were each given a 10-year prison term and 5 million yen fine by the Naha District Court in November last year. The two have appealed the rulings.

8 Comments
Just the other day a son who burned his mother alive for insurance money received the same sentence of 25 years. The drug smuggler received a very harsh sentence. The deranged son who committed a truly heinous crime, did not. Doesn't feel right.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

WOW, that’s possibly the biggest prison sentence I have ever heard of for drugs in Okinawa, he must have not shown enough remorse!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

That's a heavy suitcase...

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Made an example of. One wonders if race is an issue here? As a warning to other foreigners who might be tempted.

A harsh sentence maybe...but I have no sympathy for him.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

That's chicken feed. Any other Asian country and he would've gotten 25 rifle firing squad.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Damn, he got even more than most murderers in here. Not saying that they shouldn't go light on him but still.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

stimulants I would assume crystal meth,too bad he didnt receive death penalty because 600kg of that would potentially ruin 100s of lives

0 ( +0 / -0 )

@maybeperhaps

he is Asian, from another Asian country how would race factor into this?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

