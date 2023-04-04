Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Teacher arrested over engaging in sex with minor in Shiga Prefecture

4 Comments
SHIGA

Police in Otsu, Shiga Prefecture, have arrested a 39-year-old teacher for violating the Child Welfare Act after he allegedly engaged in sexual acts with a female minor.

Police said Kunihiko Sugimoto, a junior high school teacher from Kusatsu, Shiga Prefecture, is accused of committing sexual acts with the girl who is under the age of 18 several times from December to February, Kyodo News reported.

Police said Sugimoto, who was arrested on Tuesday, has admitted to the allegations. The school said he provided career guidance to students in the previous academic school year. It was not clear if the girl was a student at Sugimoto's school.

On Tuesday, the Otsu City Board of Education held a press conference at which it revealed receiving an anonymous tip by phone in early March about Sugimoto’s illicit behavior. The board then contacted police.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
Otsu and Kusatsu are in Shiga Prefecture.

Moderator: Thanks. The story has been corrected.

1 ( +4 / -3 )

It isn’t “sex with minors”. It’s rape, children cannot consent to sex.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Another sick pervert who needs to be locked away for a long time - and permanently banned from any contact with children.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Why would a grown man take a chance at this childs' play when your career, family, society, and all the rest ~ are gone in the time you are... done?

Stick to women your own age or close to it, gentlemen.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

