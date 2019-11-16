Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Thief steals $840,000 watch from Japanese man's wrist in Paris

2 Comments
PARIS

A Japanese man who stepped out of his Paris hotel for a cigarette was robbed of his $840,000 Swiss watch by a thief who snatched it off his wrist, police sources said Tuesday.

The 30-year-old victim was approached outside the five-star Hotel Napoleon near the Arc de Triomphe late Monday by a man who asked for a cigarette.

The thief then grabbed the man's arm and fled with the rare Richard Mille timepiece, a Tourbillon Diamond Twister estimated to cost some 770,000 euros.

Mille timepieces, with their bulky cases that reveal the intricate inner mechanisms, are highly prized by aficionados -- and instantly recognisable to thieves targeting wealthy tourists in the French capital.

The Parisien newspaper published a map Tuesday pinpointing some two dozen high-value watch nabbings in the "Golden Triangle" and other glitzy areas near the Champs-Elysees avenue so far this year.

It noted at least four other Richard Mille watch robberies, all valued at at least 100,000 euros ($109,000), among the 71 such robberies in Paris and nearby suburbs between January and September.

But the Japanese victim may be luckier than most -- police sources say the assailant dropped a cell phone as he fled, which has been handed over to the police division which investigates serious robberies and organized crime.

Seems this young man is more successful at 30 yrs old than most people will be in their lifetime. Hope he gets the watch back or had good insurance for it.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Seems this tourist didn’t follow one of the most basic pieces of advice for travelers: Don’t wear expensive jewelry or watches.

Still, I hope the thief is caught and the watch recovered.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Thanks but no thanks. I'll stick to either my cheap CASIO watch or basic smartwatch. I'll never understand the 'joys' of wearing a really expensive watch. I'd rather use my money for meals in a nice restaurant, or holidays, or gifts for relatives. To each his own.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Robbed? In Paris? Well I am shocked and appalled. /s

0 ( +0 / -0 )

