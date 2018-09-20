Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Three arrested for robbing empty murder scene house

IBARAKI

Police in Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested three men on suspicion of trying to rob a vacant house where an elderly couple were murdered.

According to police, Makoto Uchikawa, 47, another man, 46, and a woman, 43, broke into the residence in Higashi-Hiratsuka in late April and stole 52 items of jewelry, including necklaces and rings, estimated to be worth over 8.2 million yen, Fuji TV reported.

The 77-year-old man and his 67-year-old wife who lived in the house were murdered on Jan 1 this year and their house has been unoccupied and left as it was since then. No one has been charged with their murders.

Police officers who had been continuing their investigation of the murder noticed that a window was broken and ascertained that the house had been robbed. The three suspects, who were arrested after trying to resell the stolen items, have denied the charge.

Police believe it is unlikely that they were involved in the double murder case.

According to police, Makoto Uchikawa, 47, another man, 46, and a woman, 43, broke into the residence in Higashi-Hiratsuka in late April and stole 52 items of jewelry,

and then

The couple who lived in the house were murdered on Jan 1 this year and their house has been empty since then.

Huh? Maybe its because its friday but im confused. The jewelry was hidden somewhere?

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

To say the House was unoccupied, rather than empty, since the murders would have been less confusing for some. Obviously the house has been empty of residents, but not empty of things. The coupje’s possessiobs had been left as is.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Did those victims not have relatives who, after being informed by police of their demise, could have entered the house under supervision, itemized and removed the valuables? Was there no will? Like @papigiulio, I'm a bit confused.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Anyway in a country which such low criminality rate, to be murdered and then robbed you have to be really unlucky... Or Japan is changing fastet than I think.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

