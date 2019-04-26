Tokyo court retracts plan to start Ghosn's trial in Sept

The Tokyo District Court has retracted its plan to start the trial for former Nissan Motor Co Chairman Carlos Ghosn in September, without proposing a new time frame, sources close to the matter said Friday.
The move, which could mean the trial will not start this year, came as Ghosn was indicted for the fourth time earlier in the month over a fresh allegation of financial misconduct. The 65-year-old was released on bail Thursday.
The sources also said the court decided not to separate the trial for Ghosn, his close aide Greg Kelly, 62, and Nissan. All have been indicted on the charge of violating the financial instruments law by underreporting the former chairman's remuneration.
The court's decisions were conveyed to the prosecutors and Ghosn's lawyers during their talks Friday, according to the sources.
Ghosn is expected to step up preparations to defend himself following his release from the Tokyo Detention House for the second time since he was first arrested in November.
He is also facing an unusual bail condition that bars him from getting in touch with his wife without court approval, but there is still a chance for the restriction to be rescinded.
Experts say it means Ghosn, released on bail of 500 million yen ($4.5 million), may be unable to communicate with her until the first trial verdict, unless the court accepts his defense team's request to repeal it before then.
Japan's criminal procedure code stipulates that bail conditions be set if a court agrees to a suspect's release. However, defense lawyers are allowed to request modifications regardless of the timing of the first trial.
There is a high possibility that Ghosn's lawyers will request that the court scrap the ban on contact when they have narrowed down the critical points as part of the preparations of the trial.
Lawyer Junichiro Hironaka has said he "does not believe (the definition of contact) was detailed."
"Restricting communications and contact between my wife and me is cruel and unnecessary," Ghosn said in a statement after his release. "We love each other very much, she answered all of the prosecutors' questions in court, and she has done nothing wrong."
Tokyo prosecutors have told the court that his wife Carole got in touch with individuals related to the allegations. Ghosn's first release on March 6 was conditional on not contacting those individuals, but similar behavior by his wife was not prohibited.
The Ghosn case has drawn international attention to Japan's criminal justice system, which some have called "hostage justice." Critics say the system enables authorities to hold alleged offenders in difficult conditions for long periods of time in hopes of soliciting an admission of guilt.
In the latest, and fourth indictment, Ghosn is facing a charge of aggravated breach of trust in connection with the misuse of Nissan funds paid to an Omani distributor.
Sources close to the case have said it is alleged that part of the money was channeled to the company of Ghosn's wife, where a portion may have gone toward the purchase of a luxury yacht worth 1.6 billion yen mainly for use by the family.
Ghosn also allegedly underreported his remuneration by 9.1 billion yen in Nissan's securities reports presented to Japanese regulators over the eight years through March last year and is charged with aggravated breach of trust in relation to the alleged transfer of private investment losses to Nissan.
Ghosn was removed from the chairmanship posts at Nissan and its partners Renault SA and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. He has also been replaced as CEO of Renault.
Ghosn has continued to claim he is innocent via interviews and a video message recorded prior to his April 4 arrest, blaming Nissan executives for conspiring against him.
While his arrest came as a result of a plea bargain deal struck between two senior Nissan officials and prosecutors, the Tokyo District Court told the lawyers and prosecutors on Friday it will "carefully" judge the credibility of the statements of the officials.© KYODO
10 Comments
mu-da
The Japanese judiciary is the legal executive in a societal system ruled by bullying.
Chip Star
This is a tragic comedy and actual justice is the victim with Ghosn being collateral damage even if he is guilty.
If the prosecutors did their job and proved up the charges, they wouldn't need a confession. If they didn't need a confession, Ghosn wouldn't be being arrested and rearrested as his finances are drained by the court.
Yubaru
What? This is stuck into this article at the very end, but it makes it sound as if Ghosn was arrested in the first place BECAUSE of it.
I can not recall any other articles nor news reports that have stated that any Nissan officials were found guilty of any crimes prior to this here. A plea bargain is an admission of guilt, so what did they do to be investigated in the first place, and it also could be read that they were providing information that may not be reliable too.
Oh and just who from Nissan is going to "fall on the sword" in this trial?
Chip Star
Neither have I.
It also sounds as if the Court is going to attempt to say the statement lack credibility. Statement that we're credible enough for a plea deal do not suddenly lack credibility when used in another case unless evidence to the contrary has surfaced.
Akie
Hahaha, smart court, isn't it ? This is the third bail without rearrest, and the money goes to lawyers.
Cricky
So can't have a (pretend) trial because after all he has not confessesd, and don't want Nissan executives in court. Not really finding much illegal and it's regrettable and confusing for the public to understand we screwed up big time on this, so we will put any court date after the Olympics and try to regain public trust by hopefully hanging some nasty people. We hope to regain the publics understanding at a later date.
Yubaru
What "3rd bail" are you referring to?
Asiaman7
Constitution of Japan, Article 37. In all criminal cases the accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial by an impartial tribunal.
Japanese prosecutors arrested Ghosn in November 2018, have detained and questioned him for 120 days, and after May, June, July, and August, these prosecutors will not be prepared for trial? And they have no idea when they will be ready?
What a genuine mockery of the protections supposedly provided by the constitution.
Chip Star
No, it's an abusive Court. People in Japan and China are used to it because they've never lived in a society with an actual, independent judiciary that is interested in justice.
Bail money does not go to the lawyers. If you meant the lawyers make money representing their client, please write more clearly.
Akie
Chip Star, everyone knows what I mean except the stupids.
Do the hustle
I really wish they they would stop using local fishermen for their news source. Without a reliable and accountable source this report is nothing but hearsay aimed at promoting controversy. I refuse to comment until this news comes from a reliable source. However, I do hope it is not true.
Chip Star
Please explain it to all of us stupids then.
Yubaru
Hmmm.....I second Chip Star's question.
Please share with everyone your wisdom about just what you meant when you wrote "3rd bail".
I guess it's only you that are "smart" enough to understand, and all the rest of us here are "stupids".