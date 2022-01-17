Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Tokyo university knife attacker carried liters of flammable liquid: police

0 Comments
TOKYO

A 17-year-old high school student recently arrested over a knife attack outside the University of Tokyo had at least four liters of flammable liquid with him, investigative sources said Tuesday.

On Saturday morning, two high school students and a 72-year-old man were stabbed in the back in front of a gate to the university's main campus as many people were arriving for nationwide university entrance exams.

While the injuries sustained by the male and female students were not life-threatening, the older man was seriously hurt. The police have arrested the teenager on suspicion of attempted murder.

Suspicious fires were spotted at no less than eight locations inside Todaimae subway station, near the crime scene, according to the sources.

The suspect was also quoted as telling investigators that he unsuccessfully tried to set fire to a backpack that had been moistened with a liquid on a running train, the sources said.

Police have found the backpack on the floor of a train car along with two plastic bottles containing inflammable liquid and surrounded by a pool of liquid.

The police suspect the teenager had prepared the liquid to start a fire in the train and are investigating how he obtained it.

The stabbing is the latest in a series of attacks that targeted random people in public.

An arson case at a mental health clinic in Osaka in mid-December killed 25 people. In October, a man dressed as Batman villain the Joker attacked passengers on a train with a knife, injuring 17 people.

In the most recent case, the attacker, whose name is withheld because he is a minor, is a second-year student at a private high school in Nagoya. He was hoping to attend the University of Tokyo, the most prestigious school in Japan, to become a doctor but was struggling with falling grades lately, the police said.

"I was not doing well in my studies, so I wanted to cause an incident and die," he was quoted as saying.

The attack occurred on the first day of two-day university entrance exams that were sat by more than 530,000 applicants nationwide. The exams were held amid concerns over the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The two high school students visited the university to take the exams from neighboring Chiba Prefecture. The attacker was not acquainted with the three, the police said.

Standardized university entrance exams are held annually using the same exams for all participating universities. Many public universities also use university-specific exams to make admission decisions.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Families

Six Kid-Friendly Places to Escape the Elements

Savvy Tokyo

Big Fish, Small Pond: Finding Purpose in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #163: Celebrating Coming of Age Day in Style

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Dealing with Mandatory Hotel Quarantine for Foreign Residents Returning to Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Revamping Your Skincare Routine for 2022

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 17-23

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 10-16

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of The Week #162: New Year and Going Back to Work

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Coming of Age Day: What is the Age of Adulthood in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Unique Japanese Goods to Warm You Up This Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Crazy Japanese Kaiju Movies You Must Watch

GaijinPot Blog

10 Nuanced Japanese Expressions for Advanced Learners

GaijinPot Blog