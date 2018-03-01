Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tomato grower arrested for stealing cabbages

NAGOYA

Police arrested a tomato grower in central Japan on Thursday on suspicion of stealing about 160 Chinese cabbages from a nearby field, as the price of the leafy vegetable has remained high in the country since late last year.

Ikuo Shiono, 40, is suspected of taking Chinese cabbage worth 80,000 yen on Jan 29 and 30 from a farm field in Toyohashi, Aichi Prefecture.

Shiono has admitted to the allegation, saying he thought he could sell them at a high price if he took them to a market. He also said he was involved in three other Chinese cabbage thefts in the city in January and February, according to the police.

The police have found sales receipts for Chinese cabbages at Shiono's home and believe he took the stolen vegetables to a market within the city.

Prices of a number of common vegetables in Japan have soared due to autumn typhoons and a cold winter. As of late February, the prices of Chinese cabbage, cabbage and Japanese radish stood at more than twice those in an average year.

The farm ministry expects the prices of the two cabbages to remain high through March.

Love that headline! It brought an early morning smile to my face.

Lawless place, Aichi!

Shoulda stuck to being a Tomato man...

Like my grandfather told me, “If your a tomato man, why on earth would you go Chinese cabbage on us?”

Tomato man went cabbage and paid the price.

JT are you having a laugh? hhahaahah it March 2nd not April 1st.

Seriously have you seen the price of cabbage these days? I saw 700 yen for one or 450 yen for half of one. (Following the Japanese tradition of paying more for something smaller).

