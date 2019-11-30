Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Tougher penalties for smartphone use while driving take effect

6 Comments
TOKYO

Stronger penalties for drivers using mobile phones behind the wheel took effect in Japan on Sunday in the wake of an outcry from families who lost loved ones in traffic accidents caused by such drivers.

Under the revised traffic control law, drivers distracted by mobile phones face higher fines, a threefold increase in driving penalty points and longer imprisonment.

In 2018, there were 2,790 accidents linked to drivers distracted by smartphones, of which 42 were fatal, an increase by about 2.3 times in 10 years.

Under stricter regulations, penalty points for drivers caught speaking on or otherwise using their mobile phones have been increased from one point to three points, while in instances where others were endangered six points instead of two are imposed.

Fines have been raised to 25,000 yen from 7,000 yen for cases involving large cars, to 18,000 yen from 6,000 yen for standard-sized cars, to 15,000 yen from 6,000 yen for motorbikes and to 12,000 yen from 5,000 yen for motorcycles with 50cc engines or less.

Repeat offenders could face prison sentences of up to six months or fines of up to 100,000 yen.

Unlike in the past, those whose smartphone use endangered others can immediately be held criminally liable. If charged, they will face a harsher penalty of either a prison sentence of up to one year or a fine of up to 300,000 yen, compared with a prison sentence of up to three months or a fine of up to 50,000 yen before.

About time !

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Excellent.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Never seen these being enforced in the first place.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

All well and good but they havnt been enforced up to now so I have my doubts

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Indeed no inforcement otherwise government would not need to borrow any money for fiscal budget.

Never seen of such stupid fine principle where the amount depends of the car size.

No matter how you kill, it is because of negligence.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Looking at the picture it would appear that SatNav is also banned.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Japanese drivers are best so a student told me. I have reason to disagree; considering the above statistics, to which I might suggest may be under represented.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Blah, blah, blah! At least half of the drivers I see every day are texting or talking on the phone. It means nothing without enforcement. It's just another paper law in the land of the paper tiger.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

