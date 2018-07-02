Toyama elementary school to reopen despite attack threat

An elementary school in Toyama city, where a security guard was gunned down by an assailant last week, will reopen classes on Tuesday, a day behind schedule due to emails threatening an attack.

Police in Toyama Prefecture said they and Asahi Shimbun Co, a major daily newspaper publisher, have each received emails threatening an attack at the school on Wednesday.

The police said the two emails were sent around the same time on Sunday night and appeared to be from the same person. They are investigating the threats as a case of intimidation or forcible obstruction of business.

Two police officers will be stationed in the compound of Okuda Elementary School at all times through Wednesday to ensure safety and teachers will be instructed to lock all doors.

The school has been closed since last Tuesday when a 21-year-old former Self-Defense Forces member stabbed a policeman to death at a nearby police box and stole his handgun, before fatally shooting the security guard near the school's front gate.

The school, where two bullets were recovered after the incident, said it decided to extend the closure of classes to ensure pupils' safety.

Among measures to alleviate pupils' anxiety, the school plans to change their routes to school and bolster efforts by police and residents to keep watch for their safety.

The school will also stop using a corridor where one of the bullets was found lodged and a counselor will provide support to students.

In last Tuesday's incident, the school evacuated about 410 students to its gymnasium after being informed by police of the attack and the vice principal stood guard at the school entrance holding a pole with two prongs that is used to restrain people.

Keita Shimazu, now hospitalized, was arrested at the scene after being shot by a police officer. The police found one knife at the police box and another in his backpack. He was also holding two knives at the time of his arrest.

According to investigative sources, Shimazu told his family to "dispose of his belongings" right before he attacked the police box, suggesting the attack, which occurred at around 2 p.m., was premeditated.

On the day of the incident, Shimazu had assaulted his manager at a fast-food restaurant where he worked as a part-timer after being scolded about work, breaking the man's ribs, the sources said.

Shimazu left the restaurant and told his family through an online messaging app about the altercation and that he planned to quit his job, according to the sources. The stabbing at the police box around 1.7 kilometers from the restaurant occurred about an hour after he left the restaurant.

The police discovered a smartphone, believed to be Shimazu's, near the elementary school and are looking at its search history and other records.

