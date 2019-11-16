Trade minister resigns after only 1 month over allegations he broke election law

Japanese Trade Minister Isshu Sugawara resigned Friday amid allegations that his office offered condolence money and gifts to supporters in violation of the country's election law.

The abrupt resignation is a setback for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who gave the ministerial post to Sugawara in a cabinet reshuffle just over a month ago. Opposition parties had piled pressure on Sugawara to step down if the allegations are true.

Abe told reporters Hiroshi Kajiyama, former minister in charge of regulatory reform, will replace Sugawara as trade minister.

Sugawara, 57, had been put in charge of Japan's trade and industrial policies at a time of heightened bilateral tensions with South Korea over Tokyo's tighter export controls.

His stint was cut short after the Shukan Bunshun weekly magazine reported in its latest edition on Thursday that Sugawara's secretary had offered 20,000 yen ($180) in condolence money to the bereaved family of a supporter in his Tokyo constituency in mid-October.

His office also sent funeral flowers to multiple bereaved families this year, according to the magazine.

Japan's public offices election law bans politicians from making donations to voters in their home constituencies. Politicians are allowed to offer money personally at ceremonies such as weddings and funerals.

Sugawara said at a regular press conference after the Cabinet meeting Friday that he is still confirming whether he broke the election law as reported.

But he decided to step down as he did not want the scandal to hold up a Diet session.

Sugawara had come under fire following another Shukan Bunshun story reporting that he had handed out melons and crabs to local supporters, prompting calls by opposition parties for him to give an explanation to the Diet.

He belongs to Abe's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and is currently serving his sixth term as a lawmaker in the House of Representatives.

© KYODO