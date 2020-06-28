Traffic law to punish tailgating to go into effect Tuesday

A police officer hands out a flyer to a passerby at a rest area on the Chuo Expressway in Hachioji, Tokyo, on Monday.

A new law that imposes harsher penalties for road rage incidents will go into effect in Japan on Tuesday. The Diet enacted the law earlier this month in the wake of several high-profile fatal accidents caused by road rage.

On Monday, an event was held by police at a rest area on the Chuo Expressway in Hachioji, western Tokyo, to explain to drivers the new law. Police also handed out flyers.

The revised law defines road rage as "obstructive driving," which includes aggressive tailgating, horn use and sudden braking meant to hamper driving of other vehicles.

Law-enforcement authorities will be able to immediately revoke drivers' licenses for a road rage offense and penalties will be up to three years in jail or a maximum 500,000 yen fine.

Currently, drivers' licenses can be revoked immediately in such cases as drunk driving or driving with a suspended license, among other offenses.

Driving that causes "extreme danger," including forcing another vehicle to stop on expressways and incidents judged to constitute near-collisions on local roads, will bring up to five years in jail or a maximum 1 million yen fine.

In comparison, current penalties for aggressive tailgating on expressways are only up to three months in jail or a maximum 50,000 yen fine.

Road rage has drawn attention in Japan since a motorist forced a car to stop in the passing lane on an expressway in Kanagawa Prefecture in 2017. While it was stopped, the car was hit from behind by a truck, killing a man and woman and injuring their two daughters.

The motorist had become enraged after being warned by the driver of the victims' car about the way he had parked at an expressway parking area just before the incident.

© Japan Today/KYODO