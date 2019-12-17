Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Truck driving wrong way hits 2 vehicles, leaving elderly couple dead

3 Comments
YAMAGATA

A truck driving the wrong way along National Route 2 in Shunan City, Yamagata Prefecture, collided with two vehicles on Monday, killing an elderly couple.

The incident occurred at around 2 p.m., police said. The truck driver, Kei Shinagawa, 51, a company employee from Yanai City, has been arrested on suspicion of reckless driving resulting in death, Fuji TV reported. 

Police said the truck was moving in the inbound lane heading for Hofu City when it ran into a light car and a minivan. The elderly couple, an 87-year-old man and his 81-year-old wife, who were in the car, sustained severe injuries and were taken hospital where they died shortly after arrival. Two other people in the minivan were also taken to hospital with light injuries.

The truck managed to stop after ramming into a house, but no one in the house was injured.  

The accident occurred on a highway with two lanes on each side and visibility was good at the time. Police are questioning Shinagawa on why he was driving the wrong way.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Discover central Japan

A travel guide to Mie, Aichi, Gifu and Nagano prefectures

Learn More

3 Comments
Login to comment

The truck managed to stop after ramming into a house

Yeah, I guess ramming into a house would manage to stop a lot of things. Sympathy to the deceased couple.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

2 of Japans most dangerous drivers. 1. Truck Drivers. 2. The elderly.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Does Japanese doctors not have the capability of saving someone in a car crash? It seems anyone in a car crash dies here. In America we are driving much faster and even with a head on collision people survive. Are ambulances underequiped? They don't have advanced life support equipment available?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #59: Son Will Never Live Down This Bath-Time Story

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Dec 21-24

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Dec 14-15

Savvy Tokyo

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 51

GaijinPot Blog

Hot springs

Kusatsu Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Shopping

6 High-End Traditional Gifts You Can Give From Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon