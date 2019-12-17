Truck driving wrong way hits 2 vehicles, leaving elderly couple dead

A truck driving the wrong way along National Route 2 in Shunan City, Yamagata Prefecture, collided with two vehicles on Monday, killing an elderly couple.

The incident occurred at around 2 p.m., police said. The truck driver, Kei Shinagawa, 51, a company employee from Yanai City, has been arrested on suspicion of reckless driving resulting in death, Fuji TV reported.

Police said the truck was moving in the inbound lane heading for Hofu City when it ran into a light car and a minivan. The elderly couple, an 87-year-old man and his 81-year-old wife, who were in the car, sustained severe injuries and were taken hospital where they died shortly after arrival. Two other people in the minivan were also taken to hospital with light injuries.

The truck managed to stop after ramming into a house, but no one in the house was injured.

The accident occurred on a highway with two lanes on each side and visibility was good at the time. Police are questioning Shinagawa on why he was driving the wrong way.

