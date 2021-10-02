2 men on motorbike sought after woman in her 80s killed in hit-and-run

A woman in her 80s died after she was hit by a motorbike as she was crossing a street in Hamura, Tokyo, on Saturday night. Two men who were on the motorbike left the scene after the accident, witnesses said.

The incident occurred at around 7 p.m., Sankei Shimbun reported. Witnesses told police that the woman was crossing the street when the motorbike, coming from the direction of JR Hamura Station, knocked her down.

The motorbike toppled over but the two riders immediately got back on and rode away, police quoted witnesses as saying.

The woman was taken to hospital where she died early Sunday morning, police said.

Police said they are examining street surveillance camera footage to try and identify the motorbike. The incident was also recorded by a dash cam in a car coming toward the motorbike.

