crime

Two women found dead in beauty salon/residence in Hiroshima

HIROSHIMA

The bodies of two women were found in a beauty salon/residence in Hiroshima on Monday, in what police believe may have been a murder-suicide.

According to police, a nearby resident became suspicious because the beauty salon had been closed since Sunday. She entered the building through a back door at around 10:15 a.m. Monday and found the bodies, NTV reported.

The beauty salon is on the first floor and residence on the second floor.

Police said the body of a 51-year-old woman, who managed the beauty salon, was found on the first floor. Police said she had apparently hanged herself with a rope.

On the second floor, police found the woman’s 73-year-old mother who also worked in the salon. There was a knife stuck in her back.

Both women were declared dead at the scene, police said, adding that there were no signs of anyone having broken into the building or that the premises had been ransacked.

