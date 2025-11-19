U.S. Marine says he has no memory of sexual assault at Okinawa base

A U.S. Marine stationed in Okinawa said he could not recall any incident involving sexual assault and injury in a U.S. military base restroom in March, speaking at the first hearing of his trial at a Japanese district court.

Private First Class Austin Wedington, 28, who appeared at the Naha District Court on Tuesday, is among four U.S. service members indicted over separate sexual violence cases in the southern island prefecture that have come to light since June last year.

According to the indictment and other sources, Wedington choked a female civilian worker in a base lavatory before sexually assaulting her against a stall door, then choked and stomped on the face of another woman on March 18.

Prosecutors said during the hearing that the defendant climbed a wall to enter the lavatory compartment where the worker was and assaulted her, covering her mouth as she shouted for help.

The defense said it will contest some of the alleged acts, including the sexual assault and the stomping of the woman who tried to rescue the worker.

After the trial, the defense told reporters that the two women were strangers to Wedington, who was drunk at the time.

Of the four U.S. military members indicted, two have received prison sentences and have appealed their rulings.

Okinawa continues to bear a heavy load as host to many U.S. military facilities more than half a century after its 1972 reversion from U.S. control following Japan's defeat in World War II. Crimes committed by U.S. service members and nonmilitary personnel have repeatedly been a source of grievance for locals.

