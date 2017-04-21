Victim's activities likely known to robbers in Y384 mil cash heist

Police officers investigate a vehicle in a parking lot where around 380 million yen in cash was allegedly robbed from a man in Fukuoka on Thursday.

Men who allegedly robbed 384 million yen ($3.5 million) from a Tokyo gold buyer in Fukuoka city on Thursday may have known his activities ahead of time and thoroughly planned the heist, investigative sources said Friday.

The robbers parked their van in the same parking lot where the victim had left his rental car before ambushing him there and absconding with the money he had just withdrawn from a nearby bank in the southwestern Japan city.

The victim, a 29-year-old employee of a precious metal shop in Tokyo, had arrived in Fukuoka on Tuesday to buy gold bullion, according to police. He has frequently visited Fukuoka on business trips, and his employer has regularly used Mizuho Bank, the bank from which he withdrew the money on Thursday, the sources said.

Several South Koreans carrying a huge sum of money were stopped at Fukuoka airport following the heist and questioned by police for their alleged connection to the robbery, but investigators said Friday that their involvement in the case was unlikely.

The men were carrying significantly more money than was stolen Thursday and they looked different to the description of the assailants that the victim had provided, according to the police.

The 42-year-old president of a Seoul firm told Kyodo News on Friday that the men held by the police are employees of the South Korean company and denied they were involved in the heist. The president said they were carrying 735 million yen they had received from a Japanese person to buy vehicles.

The heist, the fourth-largest in postwar Japan in terms of the amount stolen, occurred at around 12:25 p.m. Thursday at the parking lot across the street from Mizuho Bank's Fukuoka branch in the Tenjin district.

Two men sprayed the victim with a substance and snatched a carry-on bag containing the cash as he returned to his vehicle from the bank. They fled in a white van, likely driven by another, according to the police.

Neither the van nor the bag has been found. The victim suffered minor injuries to his face and throat, they said.

In Fukuoka last July, gold bars worth around 600 million yen were stolen near JR Hakata Station in the city while being transported to a cash-for-gold store.

