Vietnamese man fatally stabbed at train station in Hokkaido

A 35-year-old Vietnamese man, working in Japan as a technical trainee, was fatally stabbed inside JR Asahikawa Station in Asahikawa, Hokkaido, on Sunday afternoon. A suspect was arrested about three hours later, police said.

A passerby called police after witnessing the stabbing at around 4:40 p.m. outside a toilet near the ticket gate, Sankei Shimbun reported. The victim, Than Van Nghia, was stabbed multiple times. He was taken to hospital where he died about an hour later.

Policer said the suspect, Nguyen Ngoc Tung, 24, a Vietnamese national, is also a technical trainee working in the construction industry. He fled the station in a taxi but was detained in a nearby building after being identified from station surveillance camera footage. Police said the two men knew each other and were seen arguing just before the stabbing.

A knife, believed to be the murder weapon, was found in a rubbish bin near where Tung got out of the taxi, police said.

