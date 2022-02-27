Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Vietnamese man fatally stabbed at train station in Hokkaido

5 Comments
ASAHIKAWA, Hokkaido

A 35-year-old Vietnamese man, working in Japan as a technical trainee, was fatally stabbed inside JR Asahikawa Station in Asahikawa, Hokkaido, on Sunday afternoon. A suspect was arrested about three hours later, police said.

A passerby called police after witnessing the stabbing at around 4:40 p.m. outside a toilet near the ticket gate, Sankei Shimbun reported. The victim, Than Van Nghia, was stabbed multiple times. He was taken to hospital where he died about an hour later.

Policer said the suspect, Nguyen Ngoc Tung, 24, a Vietnamese national, is also a technical trainee working in the construction industry. He fled the station in a taxi but was detained in a nearby building after being identified from station surveillance camera footage. Police said the two men knew each other and were seen arguing just before the stabbing.

A knife, believed to be the murder weapon, was found in a rubbish bin near where Tung got out of the taxi, police said.

It is probably a conflict about those loans taken out by immigrants who come to Japan. I am not sure why the government asks for the deposit considering the workers still do not have enough money to support themselves either way?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

More Viet on Viet crime. This is what happens when you rely on third-world immigrations to do shitty cheap labor.

0 ( +3 / -3 )

More Viet on Viet crime. This is what happens when you rely on third-world immigrations to do shitty cheap labor.

Racist much?

1 ( +2 / -1 )

He prolly didn't pay the loan shark.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Racist much?

yeah, yeah... typical snowflake SJW response to somebody spitting facts.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Another tragic end to the life of another foreign worker in Japan, this time believed to be at the hand of his fellow countryman.

These “technical trainees” are invited here to assist Japan. There might be less of these types of crimes and would appear less ‘disposable’ if Japan took more of an interest in them?

Perhaps there should be more resources available to them to help them set and reach their life goals instead of periodically preying upon each other?

- “Police said the two men knew each other and were seen arguing just before the stabbing.” -

0 ( +0 / -0 )

yeah, yeah... typical snowflake SJW response to somebody spitting facts.

Were you born this way or learnt it growing up?

'Spitting ' is the only correct word in that whole sentence.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

These “technical trainees” are invited here to assist Japan. There might be less of these types of crimes and would appear less ‘disposable’ if Japan took more of an interest in them?

A Vietnamese kills a Vietnamese and of course the Japan hater blames Japan. LOL

0 ( +0 / -0 )

It’s a theme today @ullysses 5:38pm Perhaps check for more bile spewing in the other threads?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

