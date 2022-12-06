Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Wife, husband arrested in Naha for killing her mother, making it look like suicide

NAHA, Okinawa

Police in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture, have arrested a 34-year-old woman and her 34-year-old husband on suspicion of killing the wife’s 58-year-old mother and trying to make it look like she committed suicide.

According to police, Mika Kyoda, who is unemployed, and her husband Moriya, of no fixed occupation, killed Mika’s mother, Miyako Nagahama, who owned and operated an oden restaurant, on the night of Aug 9, NHK reported. Police said the couple are accused of strangling Nagahama, then taking her up to the second floor of the building in which her restaurant is located, and hanging her with a cord from a staircase.

Police said Kyoda and her husband conspired to make it look like Nagahama had hanged herself. However, investigators said that street surveillance camera footage showed Kyoda and her husband going into the building around the restaurant’s closing time, and leaving later by themselves.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

